Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF)

Sep 13th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 13.1 %

Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at 1.96 on Friday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of 1.79 and a 1-year high of 2.93.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

