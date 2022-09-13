John Spicer Sells 1,968 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) EVP John Spicer sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $22,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
SKYT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 4,059,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,354. The firm has a market cap of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.44. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SKYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
