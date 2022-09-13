John Spicer Sells 1,968 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) EVP John Spicer sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $22,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 4,059,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,354. The firm has a market cap of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.44. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

