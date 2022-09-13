Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jowell Global Trading Up 11.8 %
NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,064. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.
About Jowell Global
