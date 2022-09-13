Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jowell Global Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,064. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

