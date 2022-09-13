JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 660

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.25.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

HWDJF stock remained flat at $6.68 during trading on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.