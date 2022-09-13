JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,229 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 117,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 113,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 389,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The company has a market cap of $345.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

