K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.
KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance
Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
