Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

