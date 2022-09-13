Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
