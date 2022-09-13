Kathryn L. Munro Sells 2,468 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. 8,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,404. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

