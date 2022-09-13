KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $301.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD (CRYPTO:KCCPAD) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

