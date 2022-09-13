Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 87,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

