Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 9.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 76,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,214,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

