Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 1,993.4% from the August 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 45.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KPRX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 2,237,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,311,086. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Further Reading

