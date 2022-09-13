Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 115,727 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,727 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 628,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,139. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

