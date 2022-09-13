Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 1,646 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

PG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 188,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.