Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $7.03 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

MDLZ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 263,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,277. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

