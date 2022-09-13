Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 307,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. 388,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030,996. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $414.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

