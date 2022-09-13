Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $7.90 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,053,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Generac by 5,480.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $13.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.20. 27,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

