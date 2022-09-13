Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 1,838 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $22.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,725.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,535.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,463.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

