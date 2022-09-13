Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.92. 65,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
