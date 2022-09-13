Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.46

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 168630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

