KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Shares Purchased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the quarter. KORE Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KORE Group were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

KORE Group Trading Down 8.8 %

KORE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,490. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.