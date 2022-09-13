K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR SDF traded down €0.16 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €22.64 ($23.10). 830,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €11.54 ($11.77) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

