L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 531.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 3.2 %

About L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 411,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,874. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

