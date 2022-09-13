Landshare Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $40,379.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,820,066 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,231 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets."

