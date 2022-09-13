LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a growth of 1,819.9% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 421,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.
About LATAM Airlines Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LATAM Airlines Group (LTMAQ)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.