LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a growth of 1,819.9% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 421,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

