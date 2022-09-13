LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.73. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in LCNB during the second quarter worth $8,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LCNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

