Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 356,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,300,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after buying an additional 361,813 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

