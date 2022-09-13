LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

