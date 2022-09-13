LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
