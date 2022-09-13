Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $139,298.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00292457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

