LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIXIL Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

