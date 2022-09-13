LOCGame (LOCG) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $862,416.13 and $52,617.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

LOCGame launched on April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. The official website for LOCGame is locgame.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

