Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Down 6.3%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Loncar China Biopharma ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

