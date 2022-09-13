London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 301.7% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LNSTY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 121,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,168. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About London Stock Exchange Group

Separately, UBS Group raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,716.67.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

