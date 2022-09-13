Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

