Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 3.2 %

Lumentum stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. 629,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.