Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

