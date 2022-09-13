Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.27.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
