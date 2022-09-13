MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 806.6% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 225,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 37,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,130. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

