Makaira Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Makaira Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Cactus makes up approximately 0.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Down 4.1 %

WHD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 15,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,857. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.