Manesh Dadlani Sells 2,005 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manesh Dadlani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 5,204,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,955 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,432 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,506 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

