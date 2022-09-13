ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.08

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 9707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.
ManTech International Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.
Institutional Trading of ManTech International
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManTech International (MANT)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.