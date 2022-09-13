ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.08

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 9707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ManTech International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

