Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,362 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.