Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.64. 13,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,642. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

