Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.21. 23,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

