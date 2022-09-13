Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $6,262,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 186,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $333.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

