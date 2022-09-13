Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 18%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) shares fell 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 4,989,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,038% from the average session volume of 438,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.16.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

