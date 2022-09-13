MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.61. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 319 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 749,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,735. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

