Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $177.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.