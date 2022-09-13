Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $81.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.93.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

