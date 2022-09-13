Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 15,652,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,699,441. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.21.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

