Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.40. 11,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

